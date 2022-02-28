In Move To Cheapen Malta’s Rents, PN Will Reward Willing Landlords With Tax Incentives 

Rent prices in Malta have ballooned in recent years but the Nationalist Party believes it has a solution.

In its electoral manifesto, the PN proposed revamping the taxation system for rental income, with tax getting progressively lower depending on how cheap the rent is.

Properties rented out at €300 a month will not be taxed at all, those rented out for between €301 and €600 will be taxed at 7.5%, while anything more expensive will be taxed at 15%, which is the current flat rate.

All properties rented out for the purpose of social accommodation under a Housing Authority scheme will not be taxed at all.