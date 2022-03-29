Jason Azzopardi Comeback On The Cards As Former MP Pledges To Contest Two Casual Elections

Jason Azzopardi has confirmed he intends to contest a casual election on the 9th district out of respect for the people who voted for him last weekend.

“I really appreciate and treasure the respect and trust that the people of the ninth district showed in me, even though I was only a candidate for a few weeks,” Azzopardi said.

“I will see that their wishes are fulfilled by contesting the casual elections on this district. I know full well that I don’t have much of a chance of getting elected this way but I will put my name forward out of respect for these people, even though I’m very realistic and know I barely have a chance.”

As per recent changes in the PN’s statute, candidates who are elected on two districts must give up the district in which they received the fewest number of votes.