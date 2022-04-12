د . إAEDSRر . س

Jason Azzopardi Fails To Make It To Parliament As Karol Aquilina And Graziella Attard Previ Beat Him In Casual Elections

Jason Azzopardi has failed to make it to Parliament in today’s casual elections.

Two casual elections were held on the 9th district this morning for the seats vacated by Robert Arrigo and Joe Giglio, who both kept their seats on the 10th. 

These elections were won by Karol Aquilina, who served as a PN MP in the last legislature, and Sliema mayor Graziella Attard Previ.

It means it’s curtains for Jason Azzopardi, who was one of the longest-serving PN MPs. 

