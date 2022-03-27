Jason Azzopardi Will Need Casual Election After Losing Out To Mark Anthony Sammut

Jason Azzopardi looks set to miss out on getting elected and will need a casual election to return to parliament.

Azzopardi appears to have lost his seat to Mark Anthony Sammut, who was elected to parliament on two districts for the first time ever. Azzopardi also looks unlikely to get elected on the 9th District, with Robert Arrigo, Joe Giglio and Ivan Bartolo set to win the three available PN seats.

Sammut may give up his seat on the 4th, but that might seem unlikely given that it is his home district.

Azzopardi has made a name for himself in recent years as parte civile lawyer in the Daphne Caruana Galizia case. He has served in parliament for the better part of two decades.

His loss will be a shock to many but he is not the only big name to miss out during this election as even Ministers Evarist Bartolo and Jose Herrera did not get the required amount of votes on their respective districts.

A number of new PN candidates have made it to Parliament, including Joe Giglio, Ivan Castillo, Darren Carabott, Jerome Caruana Cilia, Justin Schembri, and Alex Borg.

What do you think of the result?