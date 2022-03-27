Joe Giglio And Mark Anthony Sammut Elected On Two Districts As PN Elects A Number Of New MPs 

New PN candidate Joe Giglio has shot up to Parliament after being elected on both the 9th and 10th district, while Mark Anthony Sammut has been elected on both the 4th and the 10th.

Giglio and Sammut are among a number of new MPs the PN have elected.

Ivan Castillo has been elected on the 12th district, Darren Carabott on the 1st, Jerome Caruana Cilia on the 6th, Justin Schembri on the 8th and Alex Borg on the 13th.

Borg, who was competing his first-ever election, did extremely well in Gozo, performing better than longtime PN MP Chris Said.

What do you think of these results?