Joseph Muscat Reacts To Labour’s Election Win: ‘The Movement Won Again’

Malta’s former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has declared that the “movement has won again” following the Labour Party’s electoral win.

“The movement that we gave birth to is not only alive but stronger than ever. What we have done is not something of political convenience but a political, social and economic project that has changed Malta and will continue to change it,” Muscat said on social media.

“It is also clear that negativity, to which we have once again been subject to, has been rejected by the people.”

Muscat said that the Labour Party should not pay any heed to the voter turnout, which is the lowest it has been since 1955. He said he had no advice for the PN, but “only historical facts”.

“The last time the PN brought the absolute majority support for its Government program under normal circumstances was in 1992. The 1998 election was premature against a background of crisis while the 2003 election was a decision on the European Union. In 2008 there was only a relative majority of less than one seat. Since 2009, the Labor Party has consistently garnered the support of around 55% of the people and the PN about 43%,” he said.

“If the PN will continue with the same recipe, the same broth will do. This is not good news for a country that needs a serious political alternative debate.”

“On its part, the government must be humble and no one should be fooled. The future will be full of great challenges and will require unity, skill and courage.”

This is the Labour Party’s third consecutive general election win since 2013. However, this is Robert Abela’s first one as party leader and Prime Minister and the first following Joseph Muscat’s resignation in 2019.

It is expected that the margin between the two parties will be similar to 2017.

The official result, which will include the entire list of elected MPs, will be announced either later today or early Monday morning.