Jubilant Labour Supporters Open Up On Election Win And What It Means To Them

Minutes after the Labour Party were declared winners of the 2022 General Election, the Party’s HQ erupted in a one-of-a-kind street party, as persons from every corner of the country united to welcome Prime Minister Robert Abela.

Lovin Malta was among the first on-site, and it presented the perfect opportunity for us to get some insights from party-goers celebrating the momentous occasion.

When asked what the crucial element was which made the Labour Party win with such a landslide margin for a third consecutive legislature, many stated that the party simply promoted unity.

Others, however, hailed the state’s initiative to revive the economy by way of cheques and other solid incentives which ultimately made their pockets ring louder with the sound of coin.