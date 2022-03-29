Jubilant Labour Supporters Open Up On Election Win And What It Means To Them
Minutes after the Labour Party were declared winners of the 2022 General Election, the Party’s HQ erupted in a one-of-a-kind street party, as persons from every corner of the country united to welcome Prime Minister Robert Abela.
Lovin Malta was among the first on-site, and it presented the perfect opportunity for us to get some insights from party-goers celebrating the momentous occasion.
When asked what the crucial element was which made the Labour Party win with such a landslide margin for a third consecutive legislature, many stated that the party simply promoted unity.
Others, however, hailed the state’s initiative to revive the economy by way of cheques and other solid incentives which ultimately made their pockets ring louder with the sound of coin.
To some, a victory meant everything. An elderly attendee proclaimed that such a success was enough to make her forget medical issues that have given her chronic pain.
Others were simply attracted to the buzz of the event.
The festivities, which culminated in a sea of red that saw many hold the party’s banner aloft, garnered the attention of persons who did not even vote for the Labour Party or persons who did not live permanently in Malta, for that matter.
So deep was the satisfaction, that some of those interviewed couldn’t even give us the core reasons as to why they voted Labour, in the first place.
When asked, a Belgian woman who was just visiting the island proclaimed that she had never seen anything like this back at home, that the process of voting, and elections in general, was somewhat of a mundane process.
Malta has made its decision and a clear decision at that. Amidst the lowest turnout in a Maltese election over the past 60 years, the Labour Party have held on to a win their third consecutive election.
What do you think of the Labour Party’s election win?