Just Over 40% Of Malta Turn Up To Vote By 2PM; Far Lower Than Previous Election
Approximately 40.45% of Malta’s registered votes have been cast up until 2pm, the Electoral Commission has announced.
The voting turnout displays the number of votes cast at the seven-hour mark and has shown that 143,628 votes out of a total of 355,075 registered votes have been cast in Malta’s General election thus far.
There’s still a long way to go, with the voting window closing at 10pm on Saturday 26th March.
The approximate turnout issued by the Electoral Commission is 11.5% less than the very same one issued at the 2pm mark during the 2017 General Election, at which point, 52% of the registered voters had been cast.
The sub-standard turnout spurred words from statistician Vincent Marmara, who confirmed that the turnout indicated that Malta may be headed for an overall low turnout this year.
Yet, the overall turnout could only be made certain well after the voting window closes.
Do you think Malta will record a lower overall turnout than the last General Election?