Just Over 40% Of Malta Turn Up To Vote By 2PM; Far Lower Than Previous Election

Approximately 40.45% of Malta’s registered votes have been cast up until 2pm, the Electoral Commission has announced.

The voting turnout displays the number of votes cast at the seven-hour mark and has shown that 143,628 votes out of a total of 355,075 registered votes have been cast in Malta’s General election thus far.

There’s still a long way to go, with the voting window closing at 10pm on Saturday 26th March.