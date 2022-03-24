Labour Candidate Sends Out €10 Fuel Vouchers To Voters Days Before Election

Labour Party candidate Edward Cassar Delia has sent out €10 fuel vouchers to voters in the 2nd and 3rd District, where he is contesting.

Images posted online revealed how Cassar Delia sent a campaign pamphlet with the attached voucher to constituents of the districts.

Handing out gifts to voters during election season, better known as treating, is illegal under Maltese law.

People found guilty of ‘treating’ are technically liable to a fine of up to €1,160 or imprisonment up to six months. The law makes it clear that politicians are not allowed to hand out gifts to voters during election season.

This fact was even reiterated in a Standards Commissioner’s report on a previous treating case involving Rosianne Cutajar.

However, this law is not enforced at all, with a police spokesperson confirming with Lovin Malta that it hasn’t received a single report regarding treating in the past ten years. And it is not uncommon at all for politicians, even prominent ones, to resort to this tactic ahead of elections.

Treating has once again been rampant during this election with Lovin Malta reporting on an incident involving Cutajar on International Women’s Day.

Should police take action?