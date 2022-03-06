Labour Manifesto To Be Released On Friday With Abela Urging Crowd Party Has Learned From Mistakes

The Labour Party will be presenting its electoral manifesto this Friday, with Prime Minister Robert Abela urging supporters to back his government on election day.

“That is why now, more than ever, we must stand united, so as to not risk what we have achieved,” Abela told a mass meeting in Paola.

He urged people to go out and vote, warning that an abstention during the election would be a victory for the PN. Abela insisted that the Labour Party was the right choice, claiming that the party’s shortcomings, which led to a political crisis in 2019, were a thing of the past.

“I understand there are people who are sceptical, and we know we made mistakes,” he said.

In terms of the manifesto, Abela so far has been unveiling some proposals during press conferences. However, an announcer at the mass meeting revealed that the document will be published this coming Friday.

“We are making proposals on our priorities within our vision, that I can place under three aims: A more beautiful Malta, a Malta of opportunities and a Malta where you live a better quality of life,” Abela said.

The Prime Minister did use the speech to issue some stern criticism towards the PN, insisting that the opposing party was divisive and attempted to use the COVID-19 pandemic for leverage.

“In the time, the country was supposed to be united, they were more divided among themselves,” he said.