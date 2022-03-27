Labour Party Predicts 41,000 Gap Ahead Of PN In Malta’s Election

The Labour Party is claiming that the gap from the PN is just over 41,000 votes according to early forecasts.

One News has put the gap at 41,685. However, an official result will be published later today or early on Monday following electronic counting.

PN leader Bernard Grech has already conceded the defeat in a phone call to Prime Minister Robert Abela but said he will contest for PN leadership. According to the PN’s statutes, a leadership election is required after a general election loss.

If the gap is over 40,000, it will be a greater margin from what was recorded in 2013 and 2017.

Voter turnout was at 85.5%, down from 92% in 2017. It’s the lowest since 1955. Sill, this election was opened up to 16-year-olds for the first time ever, opening up the vote to an army of new voters.

Elected MPs will be revealed when the official result is announced.

