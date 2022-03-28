Both PL And PN Lose Thousands Of Voters In Election, But Blue Exodus Helped Increase Landslide Majority
Both the Labour Party and PN lost thousands of votes in the 2022 general election, official figures show. But a larger exodus of Nationalist Voters tipped the scales supremely in the ruling party’s favour.
Figures from the electoral commission show that the PL received 162,707 first count votes in 2022, roughly 8,000 less than the 170,976 votes it received in 2017.
The PN lost roughly 12,000 first count votes this time around, receiving 123,233 in 2022 compared to 135,696 in 2017.
That means that roughly 20,000 voters left the PN and PL during this election.
Voter turnout was at its lowest since 1955, with 85.6% of registered voters heading to the polls.
The major shift did hurt the PN far more with the PL only managing to increase its margin by grace of the low turnout.
In 2017, it received just over 55% of the vote, almost the same figure it received in 2022. The PN, meanwhile, saw its total percentage drop by two points to 41%.
ADPD did make some gains from the exodus from both parties, receiving 4,747 first count votes, its best performance ever in a general election.
What do you think of the results?