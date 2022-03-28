Both PL And PN Lose Thousands Of Voters In Election, But Blue Exodus Helped Increase Landslide Majority

Both the Labour Party and PN lost thousands of votes in the 2022 general election, official figures show. But a larger exodus of Nationalist Voters tipped the scales supremely in the ruling party’s favour.

Figures from the electoral commission show that the PL received 162,707 first count votes in 2022, roughly 8,000 less than the 170,976 votes it received in 2017.

The PN lost roughly 12,000 first count votes this time around, receiving 123,233 in 2022 compared to 135,696 in 2017.

That means that roughly 20,000 voters left the PN and PL during this election.