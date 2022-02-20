د . إAEDSRر . س

Labour To Hold First Election Mass Rally In Qormi Tomorrow Evening 

The Labour Party will hold its first election 2022 mass rally in Pjazza San Frangisk, Qormi, tomorrow at 7pm. 

The PL announced this rally right after Prime Minister Robert Abela announced an election for Saturday 26th March 2022.

The location is significant as Qormi is the hometown of Prime Minister Robert Abela. However, he won’t be contesting on that district, opting for the fifth and second districts instead. 

