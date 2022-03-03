Light Bulbs Are Flickering All Around Malta ‘Like Christmas Trees’, PN MP Warns 

Lightbulbs have started flickering all around Malta due to problems with electricity distribution, a Nationalist MP has warned.

“Someone recently told me during a house visit that it’s like they’re celebrating Christmas all year round because their lightbulbs keep flickering on and off,” Ryan Callus told a political activity in Qormi this evening.

“This is happening across the entire country. Malta is suffering from electricity problems because the government spent the last nine years focused on corruption and abandoned electricity distribution. A PN government will invest seriously in electricity distribution.”