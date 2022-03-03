Light Bulbs Are Flickering All Around Malta ‘Like Christmas Trees’, PN MP Warns
Lightbulbs have started flickering all around Malta due to problems with electricity distribution, a Nationalist MP has warned.
“Someone recently told me during a house visit that it’s like they’re celebrating Christmas all year round because their lightbulbs keep flickering on and off,” Ryan Callus told a political activity in Qormi this evening.
“This is happening across the entire country. Malta is suffering from electricity problems because the government spent the last nine years focused on corruption and abandoned electricity distribution. A PN government will invest seriously in electricity distribution.”
Callus was addressing a rally to introduce the PN’s five candidates representing the sixth district – himself, Jerome Caruana Cilia, Alessia Psaila Zammit, Frederick Aquilina and Francine Farrugia.
He and Caruana Cilia received the loudest cheers by far among the candidates, in what could be an indication of their popularity.
All candidates focused most of their attention on district-related issues, with Callus pledging to address traffic congestion problems at the Mdina Road roundabouts and Caruana Cilia criticising the government for closing a main road in Siġġiewi without any prior consultation.
Several thank-yous were given to Clyde Puli, the outgoing PN MP who represented the sixth district in Parliament but who recently announced he wasn’t contesting. theelection.
Have you experienced similar electricity problems recently?