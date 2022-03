The end of Malta’s general election is here as the counting of votes kicks off.

Malta will be using an electronic counting system for the first time ever this round, adding an entirely new complexion to the race, which could see major upsets in key districts.

The approximate turnout for Malta’s general election is 85.5%, the lowest since independence.

Follow Lovin Malta’s live blog below to get all the latest updates from the Naxxar Counting Hall.