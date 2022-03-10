د . إAEDSRر . س

Live Blog: Robert Abela And Bernard Grech Go Head To Head In First Ever Debate

Prime Minister Robert Abela and Opposition Leader Bernard Grech are set to face each other for their first-ever debate this afternoon.

The political leaders will go head to head with each other, along with leaders from small parties contesting all 13 districts, at the University of Malta, a traditional battleground for election debates.

Students will get a chance to ask questions.

You can stay updated with the debate through the live blog below: 

