Malta Chamber To Host Election Debate Between Robert Abela And Bernard Grech 

Prime Minister Robert Abela and Opposition Leader Bernard Grech will face each other in a debate organised by the Malta Chamber on Wednesday 16th March at 11am.

The debate will be an hour long and moderated by the Malta Chamber’s media and communications strategist Rachel Attard. Members of the business community have been invite to the discussion and questions will be taken on the floor.

It is the first confirmed election debate, although Abela has also pledged to take part in the traditional University of Malta election debate, along with Grech and other political leaders.

Abela has ignored all debate requests by media houses, including Lovin Malta, while Grech has accepted.

Abela has been hiding from the press for the past four days, refusing to hold a press conference or even take questions from journalists.