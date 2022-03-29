Malta Could Give Birth To A New Political Force, Jon Mallia Says After 69,000 People Shun PL And PN

All of these numbers are double those registered at the 2017 election, although it is worth pointing out that the 2022 election was the first one in which 16 and 17 year olds were given the vote.

He pointed out that around 51,000 people didn’t vote at the election, Malta’s lowest turnout since 1966, while around 9,000 voted for third parties and independent candidates, and 8,300 spoiled their votes.

“What happened last Sunday gives us a chance to change everything forever,” Mallia wrote, posting a Lovin Malta image of asteroids hitting a land dominated by two red and blue dinosaurs, representing PL and PN.

Malta’s general election results show that the country may just be ready for a new political force, podcaster Jon Mallia has suggested.

Mallia dismissed claims that people might have been demotivated to vote as a result of the pandemic or Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, noting the high rate of people who spoiled their votes.

“If 8,300 people spoiled their vote, 9,000 voted for a small party and 51,500 didn’t bother turning up, that means there are 69,000 votes on the table, and this when only 40,000 votes separate PL and PN,” he said.

“With some capable and charismatic people, these votes can flourish to God knows what.”

Mallia said that while he’s well aware that some of these 69,000 people didn’t vote for PL or PN “because they were denied a personal favour”, the anecdotal evidence he has heard so far suggests these people are in a minority.

“There is an ever-growing number of Maltese people who are sick of being humiliated by the political class who think they can keep taking us for a ride,” he said.

“We are therefore preparing data to pass on to a group of data scientists to prepare an analytical report into the numbers. The genesis of a future that many of you wish for burst into existence last Sunday. Rise up, because the manner in which we exploit this golden opportunity will define us forever.”

A Misco survey commissioned by Lovin Malta prior to the election had picked up on this trend, with 11% of people stating they are not votin and almost 17% of people saying they want neither Robert Abela or Bernard Grech as their Prime Minister.

Over 22% of people said they feel that neither the PN or PL are solving their issues, while a further 22% feel completely indifferent to the situation.

Is Malta ready for a third political force?