Malta’s Early Voter Turnout Down From 2017 And The Same Might Happen On Election Day

Turnout among early voters in Malta’s general election is almost 7% lower than in 2017, giving some indications that a significant portion of the electorate may not turn up to the ballot this time around.

According to figures provided by the Electoral Commission, 85.15% of early voters turned up to the polls yesterday, down from 91.7% in 2017.

This year, 8,224 of the 9,658 registered early voters cast their ballot on 19th March – compared with the 7,557 of the 8,241 who voted in 2017.

Bad weather might have played its part. However, a Misco survey commissioned by Lovin Malta does indicate growing voter apathy in the usually politically engaged Malta.

11% said they would not be voting this time around, while the remaining 10% refused to reveal their voting intention. Meanwhile, almost 45% of new voters said they do not intend to fill in the ballot or make use of their vote.

Almost 17% of respondents said that they want neither Robert Abela or Bernard Grech as their Prime Minister while 22% said that neither the PN or PL are suited to solve their problems.

Voter turnout is on course to potentially drop below 90% for the first time in a general election since 1966. And while the country will continue to have one of the highest voluntary turnouts in the world, politicians will be concerned over the growing disenfranchisement and disillusionment among the electorate.

