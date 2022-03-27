Labour Wins By 39,474 Votes And 11 Seat Majority Over PN

The Labour Party has officially won the election by 39,474 votes, a record-breaking margin in Maltese elections.

The PL will also have an 11-seat majority moving into the next legislature, cementing its dominance on Malta’s political landscape.

A full list of elected MPs can be found here. However, this is subject to change following casual elections and the gender corrective mechanism.

This is the Labour Party’s third consecutive general election win since 2013. However, this is Robert Abela’s first one as party leader and Prime Minister and the first following Joseph Muscat’s resignation in 2019.

Voter turnout was at 85.50%, down from 92% in 2017. It’s the lowest since 1955.

PN leader Bernard Grech has vowed to stay on as leader, but the pressure will be on following this devastating defeat.

