Malta Has Failed Daphne Yet Again, Sister Of Assassinated Journalist Says

One of the sisters of assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia has publicly stated that Malta has yet again failed Caruana Galizia and itself.

This comes as the Labour Party has secured the third consecutive win in the 2022 general election, following their wins in 2013 and 2017 with an overwhelming majority.

“Malta has failed Daphne yet again, but above all, it has failed itself,” Mandy Mallia said in a status.