Malta Has Failed Daphne Yet Again, Sister Of Assassinated Journalist Says
One of the sisters of assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia has publicly stated that Malta has yet again failed Caruana Galizia and itself.
This comes as the Labour Party has secured the third consecutive win in the 2022 general election, following their wins in 2013 and 2017 with an overwhelming majority.
“Malta has failed Daphne yet again, but above all, it has failed itself,” Mandy Mallia said in a status.
This is the first election since the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, and since the findings of the public inquiry stated the Labour government should bear responsibility for the assassination.
Robert Abela was brought in to replace Joseph Muscat following the political crisis that unfolded after the arrest of Yorgen Fenech. Since then, there have been other arrests, but there are still major concerns over corruption in the country.
Daphne Caruana Galizia was brutally murdered in October 2017, with top Labour officials being linked to the assassination.
