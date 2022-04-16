Here’s The Final List Of All Of Malta’s MPs

An official list of Malta’s MPs has finally been finalised following casual elections and corrective mechanisms in what will be the largest parliament in Maltese history.

The full list can be found below:

DISTRICT 1: Valletta, Floriana, Ħamrun, Marsa, Pieta, Santa Venera

PL: Keith Azzopardi Tanti, Deo Debattista and Aaron Farrugia

PN: Darren Carabott and Mario de Marco

DISTRICT 2: Birgu, Isla, Bormla, Żabbar, Kalkara, Xgħajra, Fgura

PL: Robert Abela, Alison Zerafa Civelli, Chris Agius and Glenn Bedingfield

PN: Stephen Spiteri

DISTRICT 3: Żejtun, Għaxaq, Marsaskala, Marsaxlokk

PL: Chris Fearne, Carmelo Abela, Andy Ellul and Ray Abela

PN: Carmelo Mifsud Bonnici

DISTRICT 4: Fgura, Gudja, Paola, Santa Luċija, Tarxien

PL: Jonathan Attard, Byron Camilleri, Chris Bonnet and Katya De Giovanni

PN: Mark Anthony Sammut

DISTRICT 5: Birżebbuga, Kirkop, Mqabba, Ħal Farruġ, Qrendi, Safi, Żurrieq

PL: Miriam Dalli, Owen Bonnici, Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi and Omar Farrugia

PN: Stanley Zammit

DISTRICT 6: Luqa, Qormi, Siġġiewi

PL: Silvio Schembri, Roderick Galdes and Rosianne Cutajar

PN: Jerome Caruana Cilia and Ryan Callus

DISTRICT 7: Dingli, Mġarr, Imtarfa, Rabat, Żebbuġ

PL: Ian Borg, Julia Farrugia Portelli and Malcolm Paul Agius Galea

PN: Rebekah Cilia and Charles Azzopardi

DISTRICT 8: Birkirkara, Iklin, Lija, Balzan

PL: Edward Zammit Lewis and Clyde Caruana

PN: Beppe Fenech Adami, Adrian Delia and Justin Schembri

DISTRICT 9: Għargħur, Msida, San Ġwann, Swieqi, Ta Xbiex

PL: Rebecca Buttigieg and Randolph Debattista

PN: Karol Aquilina, Graziella Attard Previ and Ivan J Bartolo

DISTRICT 10: Gżira, Pembroke, St Julian’s, Sliema, Baħar Iċ Ċaghaq and parts of Naxxar

PL: Clifton Grima and Michael Falzon

PN: Joe Giglio, Robert Arrigo and Grahan Bencini

DISTRICT 11: Attard, Mdina, Mosta, Burmarrad

PL: Alex Muscat and Romilda Baldacchino Zarb

PN: David Agius, Bernard Grech and Ivan Bartolo

DISTRICT 12: Mellieha, Naxxar, San Pawl Il-Baħar

PL: Clayton Bartolo, Michael Farrugia

PN: Ivan Castillo, Robert Cutajar and Graziella Galea

DISTRICT 13: Gozo (and Comino)

PL: Clint Camilleri, Anton Refalo and JoEtienne Abela

PN: Alex Borg and Chris Said

MPs appointed through corrective mechanisms:

PN: Toni Bezzina, Ian Vassallo Hagi, Janice Chetcuti, Paula Mifsud Bonnici, Julie Zahra, Bernice Bonello, Claudette Buttigieg, and Eve Borg Bonello.

PL: Alicia Bugeja Said, Cressida Galea, Abigail Camilleri, Amanda Spiteri Grech, Naomi Cachia and Davina Sammut Hili.

What do you think of the MPs?