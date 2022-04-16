Here’s The Final List Of All Of Malta’s MPs
An official list of Malta’s MPs has finally been finalised following casual elections and corrective mechanisms in what will be the largest parliament in Maltese history.
The full list can be found below:
DISTRICT 1: Valletta, Floriana, Ħamrun, Marsa, Pieta, Santa Venera
PL: Keith Azzopardi Tanti, Deo Debattista and Aaron Farrugia
PN: Darren Carabott and Mario de Marco
DISTRICT 2: Birgu, Isla, Bormla, Żabbar, Kalkara, Xgħajra, Fgura
PL: Robert Abela, Alison Zerafa Civelli, Chris Agius and Glenn Bedingfield
PN: Stephen Spiteri
DISTRICT 3: Żejtun, Għaxaq, Marsaskala, Marsaxlokk
PL: Chris Fearne, Carmelo Abela, Andy Ellul and Ray Abela
PN: Carmelo Mifsud Bonnici
DISTRICT 4: Fgura, Gudja, Paola, Santa Luċija, Tarxien
PL: Jonathan Attard, Byron Camilleri, Chris Bonnet and Katya De Giovanni
PN: Mark Anthony Sammut
DISTRICT 5: Birżebbuga, Kirkop, Mqabba, Ħal Farruġ, Qrendi, Safi, Żurrieq
PL: Miriam Dalli, Owen Bonnici, Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi and Omar Farrugia
PN: Stanley Zammit
DISTRICT 6: Luqa, Qormi, Siġġiewi
PL: Silvio Schembri, Roderick Galdes and Rosianne Cutajar
PN: Jerome Caruana Cilia and Ryan Callus
DISTRICT 7: Dingli, Mġarr, Imtarfa, Rabat, Żebbuġ
PL: Ian Borg, Julia Farrugia Portelli and Malcolm Paul Agius Galea
PN: Rebekah Cilia and Charles Azzopardi
DISTRICT 8: Birkirkara, Iklin, Lija, Balzan
PL: Edward Zammit Lewis and Clyde Caruana
PN: Beppe Fenech Adami, Adrian Delia and Justin Schembri
DISTRICT 9: Għargħur, Msida, San Ġwann, Swieqi, Ta Xbiex
PL: Rebecca Buttigieg and Randolph Debattista
PN: Karol Aquilina, Graziella Attard Previ and Ivan J Bartolo
DISTRICT 10: Gżira, Pembroke, St Julian’s, Sliema, Baħar Iċ Ċaghaq and parts of Naxxar
PL: Clifton Grima and Michael Falzon
PN: Joe Giglio, Robert Arrigo and Grahan Bencini
DISTRICT 11: Attard, Mdina, Mosta, Burmarrad
PL: Alex Muscat and Romilda Baldacchino Zarb
PN: David Agius, Bernard Grech and Ivan Bartolo
DISTRICT 12: Mellieha, Naxxar, San Pawl Il-Baħar
PL: Clayton Bartolo, Michael Farrugia
PN: Ivan Castillo, Robert Cutajar and Graziella Galea
DISTRICT 13: Gozo (and Comino)
PL: Clint Camilleri, Anton Refalo and JoEtienne Abela
PN: Alex Borg and Chris Said
MPs appointed through corrective mechanisms:
PN: Toni Bezzina, Ian Vassallo Hagi, Janice Chetcuti, Paula Mifsud Bonnici, Julie Zahra, Bernice Bonello, Claudette Buttigieg, and Eve Borg Bonello.
PL: Alicia Bugeja Said, Cressida Galea, Abigail Camilleri, Amanda Spiteri Grech, Naomi Cachia and Davina Sammut Hili.
