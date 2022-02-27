Malta Should Open Doors Wide Open To Ukrainian Refugees, MEP David Casa Urges At PN Rally

Malta should open its doors “wide open” to Ukrainian refugees in the wake of Russia’s invasion, MEP David Casa declared at a PN rally this evening.

“We cannot be neutral when we see people needlessly dying,” Casa said at the Żurrieq rally.

“We must open our doors wide open for elderly people who are suffering in Ukraine as the likes of Italy, Slovakia and Romania are doing. Pope Francis will soon come to Malta and it’s not enough for the Prime Minister to boast in front of him… he must listen to the Pope and open our doors.”

Casa also urged Malta to stop selling citizenship to “millionaires” close to Russian President Vladimir Putin.