Malta’s First Crematorium, Along With PrEP and PEP Medication For HIV, Labour Party Pledges

Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Chris Fearne has just pledged that the Labour Party will begin working towards Malta’s first crematorium in its first 100 days in Government if it is elected.

Fearne said this during a political event in Siġġiewi, where we also unveiled a number of new medications that will be added to the Government’s formulary, including medications for HIV.

“In the first 100 days of a Labour Government, we will begin issuing licenses for Malta’s first crematorium,” Fearne told Labour supporters.

PL MP Rosianne Cutajar also uploaded a Facebook post expressing her satisfaction at the news of Malta’s first crematorium being announced.