Malta’s First Crematorium, Along With PrEP and PEP Medication For HIV, Labour Party Pledges
Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Chris Fearne has just pledged that the Labour Party will begin working towards Malta’s first crematorium in its first 100 days in Government if it is elected.
Fearne said this during a political event in Siġġiewi, where we also unveiled a number of new medications that will be added to the Government’s formulary, including medications for HIV.
“In the first 100 days of a Labour Government, we will begin issuing licenses for Malta’s first crematorium,” Fearne told Labour supporters.
PL MP Rosianne Cutajar also uploaded a Facebook post expressing her satisfaction at the news of Malta’s first crematorium being announced.
Fearne also announced new medications for conditions such as fibromyalgia, osteoporosis, and even cancer, emphasising that many new medications will be added to the formulary.
He also pledged that the PRep and PEP medications that are used for HIV will be added to the Government’s formulary, after addressing the growing issue of HIV in Malta.
He also announced that the HPF vaccine which is currently only given to females will start being offered for males as well, as young as 12-years-old.
Fearne also pledged that glucose monitors to be given to children suffering from Type 1 Diabetes, as a way to be able to track their sugar levels in an effective way.
He also announced new medications for illnesses related to skin, heart problems, and even treatment for mental health.
“This is the Labour Party,” he said.
What do you make of the Labour Party’s proposals?