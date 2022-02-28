Malta’s Performance Indicators Will Go Beyond GDP Under PN Government, Bernard Grech Says

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech has just announced that a Nationalist government will introduce a new method of analysing Malta’s performance that goes beyond the GDP.

Speaking in a press conference, Grech said it was essential to start looking at growth and wealth generation beyond economic indicators, pledging to create a more fair system for all.

This will also bring a focus on issues brought on by the rising cost of living. A new mechanism will also be introduced to determine those that are at risk in terms of poverty in Malta.

“We will not be letting the cost of living leave a devastating impact on the most vulnerable people in our society,” Bernard Grech said while addressing a press conference this morning.