Malta’s Performance Indicators Will Go Beyond GDP Under PN Government, Bernard Grech Says
Opposition Leader Bernard Grech has just announced that a Nationalist government will introduce a new method of analysing Malta’s performance that goes beyond the GDP.
Speaking in a press conference, Grech said it was essential to start looking at growth and wealth generation beyond economic indicators, pledging to create a more fair system for all.
This will also bring a focus on issues brought on by the rising cost of living. A new mechanism will also be introduced to determine those that are at risk in terms of poverty in Malta.
“We will not be letting the cost of living leave a devastating impact on the most vulnerable people in our society,” Bernard Grech said while addressing a press conference this morning.
“That is why, a PN government, will introduce a new mechanism of how the country’s worth is calculated, which will be composed of an array of indicators that reflect our society and communities,” he explained.
Grech also made reference to the 15% cooperate tax proposal on the first €500,000 that Maltese businesses make.
He also referenced a number of other proposals that are a part of the PN’s electoral manifesto which was unveiled over the last few days, also mentioning the pledge of 50,000 sqm to be returned to ODZ land every year.
“We will be incentivising so that together we can improve the country with regards to this sector,” he promised.
