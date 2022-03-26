Maltese President George Vella Has Cast His Vote In Malta’s General Election

Their votes were placed at the Żejtun Secondary School at 11am on Saturday 26th March.

President George Vella and his wife, Miriam Vella, have cast their vote for Malta’s General Election.

He has followed behind Prime Minister Robert Abela and PN Leader Bernard Grech who cast their votes at 9am and 10am respectively.

Voting opened across the Maltese islands at 7am on Saturday, and will officially close at 10am on the same day.

As it stands, the Labour Party is expected to win with a significant margin.

Featured photo credit: Net

Who do you think will win the General Election?