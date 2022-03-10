Maltese Trade Schools Will Make Something Of A Comeback, PL And PN Both Pledge

Trade schools are set to make something of a comeback in the next legislature, with both the Labour Party and the Nationalist Party issuing similar proposals.

PL deputy leader Daniel Micallef warned yesterday that the closure of trade schools, which provided education in trades at secondary school level, back in the 1990s has left a skills vacuum in the country.

“MCAST was set up, and while it was, is and will remain a success story, the vacuum was still felt,” Micallef said at a PL rally last night. “Many employers tell us how hard it is to find people, particularly youths, with certain skills.”

“We don’t want to turn the clock back but we do want to address the skills gap and offer career opportunities to hundreds of youths who have these talents for which there is a huge demand.”