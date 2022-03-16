Mandatory Trade Union Membership Needs To Be Discussed, Abela Concedes After Legal Concerns

Malta’s Prime Minister Robert Abela has conceded that the Labour Party’s proposal to make trade union membership mandatory will require further discussion with key stakeholders after employers and businesses raised concerns that the pledge breaks the law.

Speaking in a debate at the Chamber of Commerce, Abela said it was vital to protect workers across the island, who sometimes find themselves without adequate protection.

He was speaking soon after a press conference by the MEA and Chamber who said mandatory membership goes against international conventions and human rights charters.

Abela agreed with their assessment and said that the proposal was simply to push forward a discussion. However, moderator Rachel Attard challenged Abela on this, saying that the proposal is to discuss how it is implemented, not if it should be implemented. She also pointed out that similar proposals are found in dictatorships.

He clapped back, insisting that his party is always open to the discussion.

Attard did also challenge Grech on the proposal. His party has criticised the proposal but it has also called for mandatory membership for lower-income earners in a pre-budget document.

“What’s behind the change of heart?” Attard asked.

Grech said that the consultation on the proposal happened after the budget with a number of stakeholders, which is why the party has changed its position. Instead, he focused on criticising Abela, who he said was already “backtracking” on the pledge.