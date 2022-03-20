‘My Mother With Dementia At St Vincent De Paul Taken To Vote Without Our Consent,’ Peppi Azzopardi Warns

“We usually know everything that happens to our mother, and even with the smallest things they always inform us. As they should. So why weren’t we informed that they were going to vote? Can I know what is going on?”

“My mother has dementia. She doesn’t even recognise me as her son. Yesterday, without the consent of our family, she was taken out of the dementia ward at St Vincent De Paule and taken to vote,” he wrote on social media.

Peppi Azzopardi has raised alarm bells over questionable electoral practices after his mother, who is a dementia patient at St Vincent De Paul care home, was taken to vote as part of early voting in the general election without the consent of his family.

St Vincent De Paule residents were taken to vote as part of early voting for next week’s general election. However, the move will raise concerns over some of the ballots cast.

Similar claims have emerged on social media with one woman detailing how her mother was taken from Mater Dei Hospital to cast an early vote and none of the family was informed about it.

Dementia patients are allowed to vote in general elections. However, all patients at state hospitals are usually reviewed by a doctor prior to having their vote eligibility decided. Still, it is not clear whether family or guardian’s consent is required.

Persons can be declared ineligible to vote by the electoral commission, as according to Malta’s constitution.

Since voters cast their votes in private, it is impossible to as yet confirm whether or not any similar patients were pressured to vote for one particular political party or candidate.

