National Drug Use And Abuse Policy Will Be Set Up Under PN Government

Currently, Malta doesn’t have a concrete policy covering all forms of drug use and abuse, and the topic is often subject to stigmatisation due to lack of education.

The national policy would be driven by the idea that our country should not be discouraged by drug abuse, but should rather strengthen structures, institutions and capabilities of all organisations involved in this area, to promote a life without the use of substances.

As part of the Nationalist Party’s Electoral Manifesto, the party has pledged to draw up a national policy on substance use and abuse with a focus on a holistic approach.

The PN also emphasised that the policy will be based on evidence, and will in turn guide all necessary changes to the legislative framework and funding programs.

It also said that this will all be approached with a holistic attitude and one which is driven by a sense of empathy and support. In this way, harmful addictions will be addressed, in a manner that does not worsen or stigmatise the manner further.

Innovative models will be utilised, based on the vital role that family and the community play when addressing harmful addictions.

The PN also pledged to build a long-term collaborative framework with organizations working in the field of drug abuse prevention and treatment.

This will be done in order to create many more resources and facilities at their disposal to enable social workers to sustain their invaluable work.

These pledges all come apart of the goal to cultivate a culture of solidarity, especially for those that are in need.

The proposal comes months after the PN decided to vote against a proposed reform that effectively legalises cannabis that was eventually approved. The PN has said that it will not repeal the law but has long called for a strong framework to help deal with addiction.

