New PL Candidate, Anthropologist Rachael Scicluna, Decides Not To Contest Election

One of the Labour Party’s new election candidates, urban anthropologist and university lecturer Rachael Scicluna, has decided not to contest the upcoming election.

Scicluna, who was originally contesting the second and ninth districts, wasn’t included in the most recent list of PL candidates and Lovin Malta can confirm that she isn’t contesting the election. She declined to comment when contacted.

Scicluna has worked extensively with housing authorities in the UK and Malta, including as a consultant to the Ministry for Social Accommodation.

She has also organised social initiatives, such as Breakfast on a Bridge, a social integration project that saw Maltese and migrants come together on a bridge between Marsa and Ħamrun to share food and bond while doing so.

A number of current MPs and original candidates from both major parties have decided not to contest the election, scheduled for 26th March.

PL MPs Silvio Parnis, Justyne Caruana and Ian Castaldi Paris won’t be contesting and neither will independent MP Konrad Mizzi, who was expelled from the PL parliamentary group two years ago.

PN MPs Claudio Grech, Kristy Debono, Clyde Puli and Mario Galea won’t be contesting either.

A full list of candidates from all parties can be found here.

