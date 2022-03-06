No Nomination? No Problem! PN Politician Signs Electoral Nomination For ADPD Candidate

ADPD’s Mina Tolu reeled in support from their electoral opposition today, when PN Candidate Emma Portelli Bonnici nominated them as a candidate for the upcoming election.

It started out with a photo-op between the two candidates, both of them having met at the Electoral Commission on Saturday. But when Portelli Bonnici became aware that they were just one nominee short for the 10th district, she would not sit idly by.

“When I met Tolu at the Electoral Commission today they immediately asked if I wanted a photo taken there (I did obviously),” Portelli Bonnici Wrote.

“I offered to return the favour, but they mentioned that they were still one nominee short from the 10th district and would have to come back later.”

“It was an absolute no-brainer to sign their candidate nomination form, regardless of the fact that they’re running on a different party’s ticket.”

“The main reason I became a candidate at all was that I did not like the way politics is conducted in Malta, and dialogue and communication between all of us has never been more important.”