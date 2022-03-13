‘No To Politics Of Hatred’: Adrian Delia Calls Out Mary Spiteri Over Jibe At PN Supporters

Nationalist MP and former leader Adrian Delia has called out Mary Spiteri after the popular singer passed a sneering remark at PN supporters.

“Politics isn’t about who cries the most or about pitying the loser,” Delia said as he shared a video of Spiteri’s comment.

“Politics is about helping everyone succeed, no matter who they are. No to the politics of hatred. Yes to the politics in favour of our Malta.”