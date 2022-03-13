‘No To Politics Of Hatred’: Adrian Delia Calls Out Mary Spiteri Over Jibe At PN Supporters
Nationalist MP and former leader Adrian Delia has called out Mary Spiteri after the popular singer passed a sneering remark at PN supporters.
“Politics isn’t about who cries the most or about pitying the loser,” Delia said as he shared a video of Spiteri’s comment.
“Politics is about helping everyone succeed, no matter who they are. No to the politics of hatred. Yes to the politics in favour of our Malta.”
During a rally for Health Minister Chris Fearne yesterday, Spiteri urged people to vote for PL at the election on 26th March.
“Come on Labour, min jaf kemm ser jibku, imsieken. Jaħasra. (They [PN supporters] are going to cry so much, poor things),” she said before singing the traditional PL anthem.
Spiteri is best known for representing Malta at the 1992 Eurovision Song Contest, finishing in third place with ‘Little Child’, and for her Freedom Day ode ‘Tema 79. She is also well known for her support of the Labour Party.
What do you think of Mary Spiteri’s jibe?