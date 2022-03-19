Only One PL Candidate Declares Support For Mrieħel Underpass As Flyover Alternative

Only one PL candidate contesting the sixth district has declared themselves in favour of a plan by the Qormi local council to build an underpass through the Mrieħel bypass as an alternative to the flyover proposed by the authorities.

In an initiative coordinated by Moviment Graffitti, a number of Qormi residents sent all sixth district candidates an email asking them whether they support the local council’s plan for the traffic-heavy road.

However, from the PL’s side, only Sean Apap Meli – who sits on the council – got back to them to declare his support for the proposal.

PN candidates Ryan Callus, Jerome Caruana Cilia, Alessia Psaila Zammit and Frederick Aquilina, as well as ADPD’s Sandra Gauci also declared their support.