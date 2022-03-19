Only One PL Candidate Declares Support For Mrieħel Underpass As Flyover Alternative
Only one PL candidate contesting the sixth district has declared themselves in favour of a plan by the Qormi local council to build an underpass through the Mrieħel bypass as an alternative to the flyover proposed by the authorities.
In an initiative coordinated by Moviment Graffitti, a number of Qormi residents sent all sixth district candidates an email asking them whether they support the local council’s plan for the traffic-heavy road.
However, from the PL’s side, only Sean Apap Meli – who sits on the council – got back to them to declare his support for the proposal.
PN candidates Ryan Callus, Jerome Caruana Cilia, Alessia Psaila Zammit and Frederick Aquilina, as well as ADPD’s Sandra Gauci also declared their support.
While no ones declared their opposition, PL candidates Ian Borg, Roderick Galdes, Rosianne Cutajar, Silvio Schembri, Malcolm Paul Agius Galea, Joseph Cutajar, Omar Farrugia, Fiona Borg and Katya De Giovanni, as well as PN candidate Francine Farrugia didn’t answer the question.
The Qormi local council unveiled their underpass proposal, drafted by architectural firm DAAA Haus, last year as an alternative to a flyover that has been proposed by Infrastructure Malta.
The proposed flyover has proven to be extremely controversial, given it will take up several tumoli of arable land from farmers, including some whose families have worked the same land for generations.
PL has proposed a system of underground tunnels and car parks in its electoral manifesto, including in areas like Floriana, Bormla and San Ġwann to coincide with major urban greening projects.
Would you rather see an underpass or flyover built in Mrieħel?