Parking Fines May Become A Thing Of The Past In Malta, Grech Proposes

Many of us have often succumbed to the temptation of parking illegally, only to end up with that dreaded ticket. Though the Nationalist Party have come up with a solution.

The proposal, announced by Opposition leader Bernard Grech on Wednesday, would see persons who have been charged with minor traffic contraventions, free of having to pay the fine should no further contravention be committed in the next six months.

This does not only apply to parking contraventions, but even to other small, nagging infringements, such as roadside blockages.

“The proposal is a simple one, but bears a big message,” Grech began. “I mean let’s face it we’ve all been there. I’ve been there. I’ve made that mistake.”

“We want to incentivise you, still. To make you aware that you’ve made that mistake.”

“If you have made this ‘mistake’, you will be issued a ticket. But that ticket will be frozen for up to six months. And if you don’t make that mistake again in that time frame, you can forget about paying that fine.”