With the third week of the campaign trail now behind us, Malta has now gone well beyond the halfway point. In all the commotion, it won’t be a surprise if some events flew under the radar. So to help you, here’s everything you need to know about PN’s third week of the campaign.

1. A multi-angled approach to education PN came out with some solid solutions to make Malta’s education sector an international reference point. Increasing educator pays and stipends, study leave and tax reductions was just the start. The party plans to incorporate a student-led system that develops our youth according to their talents. Grech also pledged to open a specialised secondary school every year, and ‘excellence centres’ to deliver education in parallel with the newly established sectors of the party. Under PN governance, persons willing to pursue apprenticeships can also do so, with the Party pledging to see it through by partnering with reputable entities (incentivising them with reductions in tax). Grech also urged our nation’s youth to further their education abroad, with the Party’s help, to return and practice their craft at home. Parents of children undertaking extracurriculars were also roped in, being eligible for grants and vouchers, notwithstanding additional grants offered to children of age 16-21 years travelling for sports and/or arts. With children’s homework, also making its way onto the political stage, the PN vociferously criticised Prime Minister Robert Abela’s plans to scrap homework, on the basis that homework serves as the direct link between student and teacher, if not parents too. During the week, Grech took to visiting more education centres in Malta, such as MCAST.

2. A pro-life party Reiterating the party’s pro-life stance, Grech denied the possibility of exploring ‘Assisted Dying’, as a political issue, due to the sensitivity of the subject. However, he did vow to safeguard the rights of spring hunting, following behind Malta’s referendum decision but emphasising that illegalities must be mitigated. Over the course of the week, IVF and contraception were also touched on. In this regard, Grech announced that couples eligible for IVF treatment will have such a treatment covered by the government, while contraceptives will be free for persons aged 16 years and over. People in Malta could possibly see the issue of childhood obesity addressed directly by way of the PN’s proposal to have healthy food policies become a mainstay in our schools.

3. Family, safety, and improving our quality of life In weeks past we’ve seen the PN champion proposed reforms in the family sector, but a new measure announced was one that would see eight weeks of paid parental leave given to parents as a fundamental right, and €1,000 grants to women who return back to work after having given birth. Grech also pledged to establish new units within the police force that deal directly with issues of domestic abuse and violence against women. With the worsening situation in the east and the increase of the price of wheat, the PN then vowed to employ mechanisms that guarantee a stable price for bread for a temporary period, whilst the country is under a ‘state of emergency’.

4. Leaders face off in debate at the University of Malta Grech and Abela, along with Ivan Grech Mintoff, Carmel Cacopardo, and Paul Salamone faced off together in the first election debate held at the University of Malta on 10th March. The party leaders took to their respective podiums to answer questions from students in what became the first showdown of the political leaders, with 16 days to spare before the election. It also served to re-highlight many proposals touched over in the past week, such as PN’s plan to convert 50,000 cubic metres of land into ODZ, every year. During the debate, Grech announced a ‘Peace March’ in favour of Ukraine set for 12th March 2022, calling for a suspension of electoral campaign work for the day in light of the ‘bigger picture’. You can catch the debate in the below clip and read an analysis over here.

5. A new public transport infrastructure The Nationalist Party has pledged to target Malta’s infrastructure in a massive way, particularly in terms of public transport and other modes of transportation. “We want to legislate a master plan for public transport that doesn’t compromise sustainability.” A trackless tram could be made a reality in as much as five years, with less than half the fees it would take to set up a metro. In an effort to clear up road-traffic congestion, networks of tunnels and roads would also be used. However, the goal is to incentivise the use of public transport. Even cycling became a subject in the PN’s plans, with incentives catered specifically to persons for switching to two wheels.

Outspoken members of the Party warned that the upcoming election is one that necessitates deep thought. That Malta is at a crossroads with respect to events taking place not only within our borders but outside too. Party candidates and the leader himself, this time, even continued to make themselves known by way of the next issues of the Ħerġin series. Definitely worth a watch if you want to get to know a little more about who you’re voting for.

