‘PL Have Nothing Left – Except Lies, Attacks And Hatred,’ Bernard Grech Tells Supporters At Żabbar Event

Opposition leader Bernard Grech has accused the Labour Party of having nothing left to use as a weapon in this electoral campaign apart from “lies, attacks, and hatred”.

Grech said these words while appealing for people to not give in to the “lies and hatred” that the Labour Party has been using while speaking to supporters at a political event in Żabbar.

While speaking about the candidates present, Grech also said, “what do all of these people have which makes them special?” to which he answered, “they all want what’s good for you”.