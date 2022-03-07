‘Robert Abela’s Idea To Remove Homework Is Purely Populist’, Bernard Grech Insists

When asked about his thoughts on the Labour Party’s idea to remove homework from school, PN Leader Bernard Grech did not mince his words: “It’s a populist proposal that just shows he has no ideas.”

On Monday, the PN hit Malta with a flurry of interesting proposals hellbent on revamping Malta’s education system. But Grech has drawn the line on the potential exclusion of out-of-school work, for kids.

“To remove the relationship between the student and educator; the very same one that would give teachers the clear-cut picture of their student’s ongoing progress – or regress – is not the ideal situation,” Grech told Lovin Malta.

“There is a need for a total, holistic reform, but saying something of the like publically is populist, nothing more.”

“The inclusion of homework could also be a means for parents to follow up on their children’s ongoing work. Why would [the PL] remove that platform?”