‘Robert Abela’s Idea To Remove Homework Is Purely Populist’, Bernard Grech Insists
When asked about his thoughts on the Labour Party’s idea to remove homework from school, PN Leader Bernard Grech did not mince his words: “It’s a populist proposal that just shows he has no ideas.”
On Monday, the PN hit Malta with a flurry of interesting proposals hellbent on revamping Malta’s education system. But Grech has drawn the line on the potential exclusion of out-of-school work, for kids.
“To remove the relationship between the student and educator; the very same one that would give teachers the clear-cut picture of their student’s ongoing progress – or regress – is not the ideal situation,” Grech told Lovin Malta.
“There is a need for a total, holistic reform, but saying something of the like publically is populist, nothing more.”
“The inclusion of homework could also be a means for parents to follow up on their children’s ongoing work. Why would [the PL] remove that platform?”
While answering questions from journalists, Grech reinforced his stance, mirroring his own experience as a student who was on the verge of failure.
“If not for educators, even I would have been lost,” he began. “I was always ahead, but by Form Three, I was forced to face situations which confused me. Following that, I was lost and my performance suffered as a result.”
“But I had an educator who identified the problem, lending me her ear and her time. The educator addressed the issue, rather than throwing me aside as, perhaps, the tendency is. I appreciated that.”
Do you think homework should be scrapped from school?