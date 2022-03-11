PL Pledges App To Clarify Once And For All Which Parts Of Countryside Are Public Land 

The Labour Party has pledged to set up an app to inform people which parts of the countryside are public land and which are private.

PL deputy leader Daniel Micallef highlight this proposal to demarcate public zones in a speech to announce the publication of the manifesto.

“We know it isn’t an easy process but we must start it and eventually complete it, zone by zone, to ensure that the rights of private landowners are respected while families can clearly find out which areas they can walk through and which public spaces they can enjoy,” he said.

Another interesting proposal will also ensure that construction projects have a completion date that developers must stick to so as to reduce inconvenience of residents.

