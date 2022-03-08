PL Pledges Free Morning-After Pill And Contraceptive Pills At Pharmacies And Health Centres

The Labour Party has pledged that the morning-after pill and contraceptive pills will be offered for free at pharmacies and health centres.

Intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUD) will also be offered to all women for free as part of the national health services while tampons will be given to schools to hand out for free and help reduce the stigma associated with periods.

The screening age for breast cancer will also be lowered to 45 years.

The proposals were unveiled by PL president Ramona Attard and Nisa Laburisti president Nikita Alamango on ONE TV show Espresso today, International Women’s Day.

“This is the only party that is offering firm and credible proposals for the future of this country,” Attard said, inviting that PL governments always deliver on their promises.

The Nationalist Party had proposed free contraception and morning-after pills last year, insisting this will reduce the demand for abortion.

