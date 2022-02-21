د . إAEDSRر . س

PL Supporters Pack Qormi Square Despite Robert Abela’s Call For ‘Responsibility’ Over COVID-19 Measures

Hundreds of PL supporters turned up for a political rally in Qormi this evening despite Prime Minister Robert Abela’s recent appeal for responsibility in following COVID-19 measures.

Although the initial event was seated with a limited number of people, as per COVID-19 protocols, several people turned up and stood outside the tent. 

This effectively turned the rally into a standing event, which is illegal according to COVID-19 guidelines, to the frustration of people who work in the entertainment industry. 

However, barely any effort was made to stem the crowds except for a public announcement urging attendees to wear their masks.

In his speech, Abela discussed some of the PL’s electoral proposals – such as investing €700 million in environmental projects, increasing pensions, and granting first-time buyers €10,000 in loan aid.

“We’re not starting our campaign by slinging mud but by putting forward proposals to build a stronger future. We’re the only progressive party in the country, a party that believes in you because it comes from within your ranks. We’re a united team that loves Malta.”

Should Malta ease its COVID-19 restrictions?

