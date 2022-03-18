‘A Labour Party Win Is Not Set In Stone’: PL Warn While Urging The Maltese To Cast Their Votes

Prime Minister Robert Abela and Minister Edward Zammit Lewis have warned that a Labour Party win in the upcoming General Election is not to be made fact until it is.

The announcement came during a political activity with the theme ‘Malta Flimkien’ on Friday, at Fgura.

At the event, the floor was opened by Zammit Lewis, who addressed the Fgura audience as a “Labour stronghold,” in Malta.

“I don’t want to hear people say that the Labour Party will win for sure,” he said, urging the public to go out and vote.

“We have worked for months, to create our one thousand proposals,” he added, referencing the Party’s electoral manifesto. “Proposals which are practically a contract with you.”

The sentiments were later mirrored by the Prime Minister himself, who took the stage to urge the Maltese to go out and vote, and not to take a Labour win as fact before the matter is confirmed on election day.