‘A Labour Party Win Is Not Set In Stone’: PL Warn While Urging The Maltese To Cast Their Votes
Prime Minister Robert Abela and Minister Edward Zammit Lewis have warned that a Labour Party win in the upcoming General Election is not to be made fact until it is.
The announcement came during a political activity with the theme ‘Malta Flimkien’ on Friday, at Fgura.
At the event, the floor was opened by Zammit Lewis, who addressed the Fgura audience as a “Labour stronghold,” in Malta.
“I don’t want to hear people say that the Labour Party will win for sure,” he said, urging the public to go out and vote.
“We have worked for months, to create our one thousand proposals,” he added, referencing the Party’s electoral manifesto. “Proposals which are practically a contract with you.”
The sentiments were later mirrored by the Prime Minister himself, who took the stage to urge the Maltese to go out and vote, and not to take a Labour win as fact before the matter is confirmed on election day.
“The first stage of voting begins tomorrow,” Abela began. “Tomorrow is the only survey that counts.”
“A Labour Party victory is not set in stone, as many would have you believe. Let us not fall for this trap. As yet, not a single vote has been cast.
“If you decide to remain at home, remember that there are others who are fighting for what we have built,” he added.
Abela maintained that it is the Labour Party who boasts the strongest plan for this country; a plan that focuses all its energy to give the future generations a better Malta and Gozo.
He added that this was only made possible after the Party based its electoral program on three factors: better quality of life, better opportunities, and having a nicer country.
“In the times to come, we will be totally focused on the future,” he added, criticising Opposition Leader Bernard Grech for short-sightedness in his vision for Malta’s youths, following the Party Leaders’ debate at the Chamber of Commerce.
“But to decide our future, we need to vote for it. With each individual who decides to withhold that vote out of the belief that a win is certain, you will be giving [the Nationalists] more confidence.”
“Help us build upon what we have already started building today.”
Several polls have indicated a significant Labour Party win in the upcoming General Election. However, a substantial proportion of undecided voters and non-voters could play a major role in determining which party would take the country’s reigns in the days to come.
What do you make of this?