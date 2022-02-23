د . إAEDSRر . س

PN Executive Approves Manifesto For Malta’s General Election

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

The Nationalist Party executive committee has approved its manifesto for the 2022 general election.

The document, which will cover all the proposals of the PN for the March vote, was presented to the PN’s executive council by Claudio Grech, the popular PN figure who recently announced he would not be contesting in the upcoming campaign. The manifesto was unanimously approved.

“The manifesto is more than just a collection of measures, it is a web of initiatives that will create wealth without harming the environment, to further strengthen our society,” Grech said in a social media post.

It will likely be published within the coming days with the lections te to take place mn 26th March.

The PN is currently far behind the polls while it is facing a mini exodus of high profile MPs to try to bring new faces into the fold.

Do you think the PN could close the gap?

READ NEXT: Watch: Robert Abela ‘Only Wants To Play At Home’, PN Leader Warns As Debates Remain Uncertain

Julian is the Editor at Lovin Malta with a particular interest in politics, the environment, social issues, and human interest stories.

You may also love

View All