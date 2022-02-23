PN Executive Approves Manifesto For Malta’s General Election

The Nationalist Party executive committee has approved its manifesto for the 2022 general election.

The document, which will cover all the proposals of the PN for the March vote, was presented to the PN’s executive council by Claudio Grech, the popular PN figure who recently announced he would not be contesting in the upcoming campaign. The manifesto was unanimously approved.

“The manifesto is more than just a collection of measures, it is a web of initiatives that will create wealth without harming the environment, to further strengthen our society,” Grech said in a social media post.

It will likely be published within the coming days with the lections te to take place mn 26th March.

The PN is currently far behind the polls while it is facing a mini exodus of high profile MPs to try to bring new faces into the fold.

Do you think the PN could close the gap?