PN Calls Mass Rally For This Evening As Bernard Grech Says ‘Moment Of Truth’ Has Arrived

“The moment of proof has arrived,” Opposition Leader Bernard Grech said. “Let’s open our doors tonight.”

The Nationalist Party will hold a mass rally outside its headquarters of Dar Ċentrali at 6pm this evening in what is set to be the first major event of the 2022 election campaign.

Prime Minister Robert Abela today announced that the general election will be held on 26th March, with the Labour Party set to hold its first mass rally of the campaign in Qormi tomorrow evening.

The PN’s slogan is ‘Miegħek Għal Malta’ (With You For Malta) while the PL is going with ‘Malta Flimkien’ (Malta Together).

