د . إAEDSRر . س

PN Calls Mass Rally For This Evening As Bernard Grech Says ‘Moment Of Truth’ Has Arrived

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

The Nationalist Party will hold a mass rally outside its headquarters of Dar Ċentrali at 6pm this evening in what is set to be the first major event of the 2022 election campaign.

“The moment of proof has arrived,” Opposition Leader Bernard Grech said. “Let’s open our doors tonight.”

Prime Minister Robert Abela today announced that the general election will be held on 26th March, with the Labour Party set to hold its first mass rally of the campaign in Qormi tomorrow evening.

The PN’s slogan is ‘Miegħek Għal Malta’ (With You For Malta) while the PL is going with ‘Malta Flimkien’ (Malta Together).

Who do you intend to vote for in the general election? 

READ NEXT: From L-Aqwa Żmien To Malta Flimkien: Labour Unveils Official Election 2022 Slogan

Tim is interested in the rapid evolution of human society brought about by technological advances. He’s passionate about justice, human rights and cutting-edge political debates. You can follow him on Twitter at @timdiacono or reach out to him at [email protected]

You may also love

View All