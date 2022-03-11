PN Candidate Asks Owen Bonnici’s Team For Washing Machine In Unexpected Phone Call
It’s quite common for ministers’ teams to call up people to ask if they need anything, especially with an election just around the corner, and PN candidate Mark Anthony Sammut received such a call recently.
Sammut said that people from the office of Reforms Minister Owen Bonnici called up both him and wife recently to ask if they “need anything”, even though they aren’t even his constituents.
He told Lovin Malta that he jokingly asked the minister’s staff to deliver him a washing machine, curious to see what their reaction would be.
“They didn’t get back to me… they didn’t say yes or no,” he said.
Sammut warned on Facebook that Bonnici must be in “panic mode” to be calling up so many people, even non-constituents, to ask if they need a favour.
“That’s the only option left to persuade people when you don’t have politics, a programme or vision. Do you know what we really need? For these people to get out so that Malta can breathe again.”
He also tagged PL MP Oliver Scicluna to remind him of his recent appeal to constituents to stop offering him their vote in exchange for some kind of favour.
“Perhaps you should remind your friends what you said a few weeks ago because they’re all doing it themselves, in a structural manner from the party you support,” Sammut said.
“Not only are they giving favours to those who ask for them, but are also offering unsolicited favours to people who have never even given them their mobile numbers.”
Have you received a similar phone call from a minister’s office recently? Let us know in the comment section or feel free to reach out on [email protected]