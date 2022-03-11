PN Candidate Asks Owen Bonnici’s Team For Washing Machine In Unexpected Phone Call

It’s quite common for ministers’ teams to call up people to ask if they need anything, especially with an election just around the corner, and PN candidate Mark Anthony Sammut received such a call recently.

Sammut said that people from the office of Reforms Minister Owen Bonnici called up both him and wife recently to ask if they “need anything”, even though they aren’t even his constituents.

He told Lovin Malta that he jokingly asked the minister’s staff to deliver him a washing machine, curious to see what their reaction would be.

“They didn’t get back to me… they didn’t say yes or no,” he said.