PN Candidate To Meet Prospective Voters Over Coffee And Cookies In Outdoor Stand In Sliema
PN Candidate Eve Borg Bonello has made the most out of a situation that would deter most people.
In the absence of money to rent out a district office, she created her own open office space in the heart of St Julians and Sliema.
If that doesn’t get you going, maybe the presence of coffee and cookies – up for grabs at the stand – would tempt you.
“Since I don’t have resources and money to rent out a district office, today we tested out a makeshift open air office,” Borg Bonello wrote.
“Catch us in St Julians and Sliema when the weather is more forgiving.”
“Looking forward to meeting you and offering a quick coffee, cookies and a chat about the Nationalist Party’s vision for Malta.”
18-Year-old Eve Borg Bonello’s candidacy in the next general election makes her the youngest ever candidate in Maltese political history.
Many know her as the president of the PN’s teenage wing TeamStart.
The young politician rose to prominence in 2019 when she addressed crowds at a Valletta protest held after Yorgen Fenech was arrested as the main suspect in the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.
