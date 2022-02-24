PN Launches Plan For Tax System Not To Discriminate Against Maltese Businesses

The Nationalist Party has announced details of a plan to revamp Malta’s taxation system to stop it from discriminating against Maltese businesses.

Through the proposal, launched in the PN’s 2022 election manifesto, the corporate taxation rate will be slashed from 35% to 15% for the first €500,000 of income that is reinvested in the business.

However, there is a catch; businesses who wish to benefit from this lower tax rate must first ensure they comply with a set environmental, social and good governance(ESG) requirements.

Over a five-year period, businesses compliant with ESGs will also see their maximum taxation rate drop from 35% to 25%.

Under the PN’s plan, ESG-compliant businesses who earn under €5 million in a financial year, who employ fewer than 250 full-time people and whose balance sheets don’t exceed €10 million won’t even need to present audited financial statements as part of their company requirements.

Instead, they will be able to present their accounts, along with a certificate to prove that they’re in conformity with ESG criteria.