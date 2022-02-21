د . إAEDSRر . س

PN MPs Clyde Puli, Kristy Debono And Mario Galea Will Not Be Contesting General Election

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

PN MPs Clyde Puli, Kristy Debono, and Mario Galea have all withdrawn their candidacy from the general election.

The PN confirmed the detail in a statement, opening up the door to outsiders to steal their seats come election day.
“Bernard Grech would like to thank Mario Galea, Clyde Puli and Kristy Debono for their years of service towards the country and the Nationalist Party. The three have decided not to contest the next election, for several personal reasons. The party thanks them for their ongoing support and contribution and wishes them well,” the party said in a statement.
What do you think of their decision to step aside?

READ NEXT: Video Games, AI Applications And The Metaverse: PN Break Down €1 Billion Digital Vision For Malta

Julian is the Editor at Lovin Malta with a particular interest in politics, the environment, social issues, and human interest stories.

You may also love

View All