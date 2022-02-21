PN MPs Clyde Puli, Kristy Debono And Mario Galea Will Not Be Contesting General Election

PN MPs Clyde Puli, Kristy Debono, and Mario Galea have all withdrawn their candidacy from the general election.

The PN confirmed the detail in a statement, opening up the door to outsiders to steal their seats come election day.

“Bernard Grech would like to thank Mario Galea, Clyde Puli and Kristy Debono for their years of service towards the country and the Nationalist Party. The three have decided not to contest the next election, for several personal reasons. The party thanks them for their ongoing support and contribution and wishes them well,” the party said in a statement.

