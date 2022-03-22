PN Pledge Increase In Scale Salaries, Physical Activity Leave And More For The Public Service Sector
Opposition leader Bernard Grech pledged an increase in the salary scale issued by the government, among other proposals to improve conditions in Malta’s Public Service sector.
The announcement came during a press conference at Dar Ċentrali on Monday.
“We will be improving conditions for employees in the Public Service sector,” Grech began, terming persons within this sector as the country’s ‘backbone’.
He pledged to increase the Government’s scale salary in a manner that reflects the economy, improving earnings for persons in the Public Sector at every grade.
“It is not an expense. It is an investment. We need to have persons better paid for their work, of which is irreplaceable.”
“They are crucial, yet have been cast aside, having to keep to the same conditions for years whilst persons of trust in the eyes of the government are put in a better position to move forward.”
“They promised us meritocracy, but instead they gave us nepotism.”
The Opposition leader went on to say that instead of the “millions of Euros” being rewarded to persons of trust who were given cushy jobs, the party would instead give allowances to all front liners, of whom include healthcare workers, educators, and persons in Malta’s Disciplinary Corp. The measure, he insisted, shall finance itself.
Under a PN government, there would also be a total reform in the sector at an administrative level. A measure that would ensure more political strength to such bodies.
The next measure put forward was equal pay for equal work, with Grech stating that under no circumstances would it be accepted that employees receive different pay for performing the same duties.
And as far as retirement bonuses go, Grech also pledged to introduce a grant that would be ‘equivalent to a year’s pay’ given to employees upon retirement, to be instated effective immediately.
The grant serves as a ‘thank you’ to persons for their dedicated work. Incidentally, the incentive could make the respective profession more appealing to future generations.
Measures to promote a hard-working mindset are also on the cards, with performance bonuses introduced to persons going the extra mile in their respective careers.
The issue of ‘Transfers’ was also addressed after Grech proposed a transparent, online system of applications that vets to persons seeking to relocate from one sector to another. A system that would effectively eliminate the risk of favouritism.
Incentivising workers in the Public sector does not solely come within the context of payment, schemes, and grants. Additional pledges that would see a better balance between working life and family life were also put forward.
Such measures would see greater ease of access to persons willing to engage in telework and remote working from home, especially if the person in question resides in Gozo.
A PN Government would also introduce sick leave for workers in cases where their children, or elderly, are unwell. The proposal was one that had been in the pipeline for some time in Malta, yet never found its way into the country’s legislature.
And in an effort to promote a healthy physical and mental state, Grech also announced a ‘physical activity leave’ that would see persons in the Public Sector take time off work to engage in exercise for their own well-being.
What do you think of the PN’s proposals?