PN Pledge Increase In Scale Salaries, Physical Activity Leave And More For The Public Service Sector

Opposition leader Bernard Grech pledged an increase in the salary scale issued by the government, among other proposals to improve conditions in Malta’s Public Service sector.

The announcement came during a press conference at Dar Ċentrali on Monday.

“We will be improving conditions for employees in the Public Service sector,” Grech began, terming persons within this sector as the country’s ‘backbone’.

He pledged to increase the Government’s scale salary in a manner that reflects the economy, improving earnings for persons in the Public Sector at every grade.

“It is not an expense. It is an investment. We need to have persons better paid for their work, of which is irreplaceable.”

“They are crucial, yet have been cast aside, having to keep to the same conditions for years whilst persons of trust in the eyes of the government are put in a better position to move forward.”

“They promised us meritocracy, but instead they gave us nepotism.”

The Opposition leader went on to say that instead of the “millions of Euros” being rewarded to persons of trust who were given cushy jobs, the party would instead give allowances to all front liners, of whom include healthcare workers, educators, and persons in Malta’s Disciplinary Corp. The measure, he insisted, shall finance itself.

Under a PN government, there would also be a total reform in the sector at an administrative level. A measure that would ensure more political strength to such bodies.