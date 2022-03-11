Trackless Tram, Electric Cars And Bicycles: PN Promises To Address Malta’s Transport Infrastructure

The Nationalist Party has pledged to target Malta’s infrastructure in a massive way, particularly in terms of public transport and other modes of transportation. “We have a new vision for transport and mobility in Malta,” Bernard Grech said during a press conference at Dar Centrali. “In our country, the distances are short, but public transport is not the natural choice.” “We want to legislate a master plan for public transport that doesn’t compromise sustainability.”

The trackless tram versus PL’s metro proposal Grech reiterated the PN’s plan to introduce a trackless tram, comparing it directly with the government’s metro proposal. He said it was the more viable option of the two, saying that the tram would cost €2.8 billion, as opposed to the metro’s €6.2 billion. It could be made a reality in five years, Grech insisted, comparing with the 20-year-project that would see the PL’s metro carry its first passengers. Furthermore, a trackless tram could grace up to 45 localities across the island, and not 21 localities as was the case with the metro, Grech said. With advantages both economically and from an environmental point of view, it leaves little to the imagination as to what the better option is, in Grech’s view. Presently there are no plans to see the tram extend to Gozo, with public transport being deemed suitable in present circumstances within Malta’s sister island.

Incentivising persons to use public transport Grech stated that travelling around Malta had become difficult for everyone, maintaining that it is the Party’s wish to see more persons go to work with public transport or with electric cars, the latter of which would be subject to up to 20% subsidisation rates. A sure way to begin clearing fuel-based cars off Maltese roads. In his eyes, the solution is simple: to incentivise people to opt for public transport, thereby reducing congestion on the roads. The effect could also be made greater by introducing networks of roads and tunnels to solve congestion issues that are a mainstay in driving life, in Malta. By offering families up to €10,000 for removing their car with the condition that they don’t get another one over the next five years, the PN hopes to introduce a shift into cleaner sources of transport. “We want a cleaner system and one which becomes the natural choice for everyone,” Grech added.